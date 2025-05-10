Abbas thanks Putin for Russia's support for Palestinian people

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people.

"We appreciate Russia’s consistent stance in favor of the Palestinian cause - politically, economically, and in other spheres," Abbas stated during his meeting with President Putin. "We recognize that Russia invariably stands for justice and advocates for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, grounded in international law."

He also acknowledged Russia’s recent humanitarian assistance, highlighting the delivery of 30,000 tons of wheat. "We are especially grateful for the aid provided recently, which has been vital for our people," Abbas added.

The Palestinian leader emphasized the urgent need to deliver further humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where shortages of food, electricity, and essential supplies persist. "Russian assistance in this regard is incredibly valuable, and our people deeply appreciate your support," Abbas said.

Looking ahead, Mahmoud al-Habbash, an adviser to Abbas, told a TASS correspondent on May 5 that the upcoming visit of President Abbas to Moscow and his discussions with President Putin are expected to strengthen Russian support for Palestine.