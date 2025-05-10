Russia used to sanctions, not afraid of them — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Moscow cannot be scared by another round of sanctions as it has adapted to them and knows how to react, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He pointed this out in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, speaking about new sanctions threats made by Western countries, including the UK and Germany.

"We have all gotten used to the sanctions by now," he noted. "We even have an idea already as to what we will do after they are imposed, how we will minimize their consequences and so on. We have learned to do this already," the Kremlin official explained. "So trying to scare us with these sanctions is a waste of time. And it is rather their problem that they are feeling antsy," Peskov added.