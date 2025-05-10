Europeans annoyed by consolidation around Victory celebration in Moscow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Certain Europeans are irritated over the fact that the leaders of many countries decided to share in Russia’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and traveled to Moscow for the May 9 festivities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He pointed this out, speaking about new sanctions threats and anti-Russian statements made by a number of European countries.

"Undoubtedly, the Europeans got nervous over what was going on in Moscow on May 9. The Europeans are irked by this major international consolidation around Victory Day, around that pride over victory over Nazism and over liberating the world from Nazism. This is the ideology shared by the countries that were represented on Red Square. This continues to bug the Europeans," Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.