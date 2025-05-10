Putin endeavors to settle conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does everything possible to settle the Ukrainian conflict by diplomatic methods, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News television.

"President Putin is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means, but having no peaceful and diplomatic means at hand, we have to continue the military operation," Peskov said.

Moscow hopes that mediation of the United States will help to persuade the Kiev regime to show greater flexibility and political wisdom in solving the conflict, the Kremlin Spokesman noted.

"We do hope that mediation of the United States, [mediation] of President [of the United States Donald] Trump will help us to bring a little bit more flexibility, a little bit more political will and wisdom to the Kiev regime," he added.