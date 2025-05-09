Putin wraps up Friday’s diplomatic marathon with meeting with President of Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met his counterpart from Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kremlin.

The Russian leader closes the hours-long series of bilateral talks by the meeting with the guest from Tashkent.

The diplomatic marathon in the Kremlin is running for three days in a row thus far and will continue tomorrow. Over the past days, the Russian leader held two full-format talks with President of China Xi Jinping and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and eight bilateral meetings with leaders of Brazil, Egypt, Congo, Cuba, Mongolia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Uzbekistan.