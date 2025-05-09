Discussion of 30-day ceasefire impossible without nuances taken into account — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. A detailed discussion of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine is impossible without nuances taken into account, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When the issue of ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump’s administration, it was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin "with a proviso that there are many nuances around the idea of ceasefire, without finding answers to which it is very difficult to speak about it in detail," he said.

Putin decided to declare a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10). According to the Kremlin, all military operations will be paused during this period.