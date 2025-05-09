Putin to meet foreign leaders, hold press conference

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam in the Kremlin and will hold separate meetings with five more foreign leaders on the closing day of the marathon of bilateral meetings timed to the 80th anniversary of the Victory.

The Russian leader will meet President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore, President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba and head of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev. This will mark the end of the four-day international marathon of meetings of the Russian head of state.

The head of state will then come out to mass media to summarize the activities and answer questions after the end of the series of international talks.

The jubilee celebrations became one of the largest summits - about thirty heads of states visited Russia.