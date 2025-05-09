EU uses threats over Vucic’s visit to Moscow as it attacks Serbia’s sovereignty — envoy

BELGRADE, May 9. /TASS/. The European Union’s threats against Belgrade over Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s visit to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade on May 9 are an attack on the country’s sovereignty, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Serbia’s Politika newspaper.

"This is an attack on Serbia’s sovereignty, on the dignity of the country and its leader elected by the people who cares about the interests of his country. However, this is also an attempt to downplay May 9 and to open the door for Nazism. Belgrade’s position on the EU is clear, and at the same time, it underlines its commitment to maintaining its independence and free development of relations with other partners," he said when asked about the EU’s threats over Vucic’s visit to Moscow.

Serbia’s cooperation with Russia is developing thanks to the Serbian side’s fundamental refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow, the diplomat noted.

"We are currently facing a number of difficulties over the EU sanctions imposed by countries neighboring Serbia. Guided by its national interests, Belgrade is committed to its firm, independent position on the issue, thanks to which our cooperation continues developing," he said.