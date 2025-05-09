Putin holds meeting with Egyptian president in Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Heads of the two countries are in close touch with each other, and they regularly speak over the phone. Their latest personal meeting took place in Kazan in October when el-Sisi attended the BRICS summit.

Earlier on Friday, Putin briefly contacted the guests of the Victory Day parade on Red Square and he had a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, while in the previous two days he had five international meetings.