Russia will rely on its unity in both times of war and peace — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia’s unity will continue to serve as a pillar of strength for the country in both military and peaceful endeavors, as well as in the pursuit of its strategic objectives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address at the parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory.

"We will always rely on our unity - both in matters of war and peace, in the achievement of strategic goals, and in fulfilling tasks for the sake of Russia, for its greatness and prosperity," Putin stated.

Russia honors the memory of all who gave their lives for Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "We bow our heads in memory of all those who gave their lives for Victory. In memory of the sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, husbands, wives, brothers, sisters, relatives, and friends. We bow our heads in reverence to our fallen comrades, who died a hero’s death in the righteous battle for Russia," he stressed.

All who commemorate the Victory in the Great Patriotic War bow their heads in reverence to the generation that crushed Nazism. "Today, we are all united by feelings of joy and sorrow, pride and gratitude, and profound reverence for the generation that vanquished Nazism, who, at the cost of millions of lives, secured freedom and peace for all of humanity," Putin emphasized.

The defeat of Nazism was accomplished through the collective efforts of the United Nations countries, and the opening of the Second Front in Europe also contributed to bringing Victory closer. "The complete defeat of Nazi Germany, militarist Japan, and their satellites across various regions of the world was achieved through the joint efforts of the United Nations countries. We will always remember that the opening of the Second Front in Europe, following the decisive battles on Soviet territory, helped bring Victory closer," the Russian leader emphasized.

Putin acknowledged the people of Central Asia and the Caucasus for their crucial role in supporting the front during the Great Patriotic War. "All the republics carried the common heavy burden of war. The contribution of the people of Central Asia and the Caucasus was immense," he said.

"It is our duty to uphold the honor of the soldiers and commanders of the Red Army, the great feat accomplished by representatives of different nationalities, who will forever be remembered in world history as Russian soldiers," Putin emphasized.

The veterans of the Great Patriotic War will continue to serve as a moral compass for Russia, as will their profound love for the Motherland and their determination to defend their homeland. "We will continue to look to our veterans as an example - to their heartfelt love for the Motherland, to their unwavering resolve to defend their homes, and to their steadfast commitment to the values of humanism and justice," the Russian president emphasized.

Vladimir Putin, concluding his address at the parade, congratulated all Russians on Victory Day and proclaimed glory to the victorious nation. "Glory to the victorious nation! Congratulations on this holiday, on the Day of the Great Victory!" he declared.