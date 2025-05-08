Importance of UN is now growing again — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the renewed importance and relevance of the United Nations amid the ongoing efforts to establish a more equitable global order. Speaking at a banquet held on his behalf for the guests invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, he stated, "Today, as we move on toward a fairer world, the demand for and significance of the UN are once again on the rise."

He underscored the necessity of bolstering the UN’s central role in international affairs, emphasizing, "It is crucial to strengthen its core coordinating function to effectively manage global issues, and to ensure strict adherence to the fundamental norms and principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter - upholding their integrity, interconnectedness, and full scope."

He remarked that this topic was a point of discussion at last year's BRICS summit in Kazan, an event attended by many of the same delegation leaders present in the Kremlin today.

Putin reflected on the journey toward establishing a new framework for global security and the founding of the United Nations, which was initiated in May 1945. "It is our duty to the generation of victors," he emphasized, "to harness the immense potential of this institution to its fullest extent.".