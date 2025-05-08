Putin, Xi begin face-to-face conversation in private

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have commenced a private discussion over tea, according to a report from a TASS correspondent.

The Kremlin has indicated that the two leaders will engage in an in-depth dialogue on some of the most pressing and sensitive issues facing their nations. Topics on the agenda include the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the prospects for restoring Russian-American relations. Prior to this tête-à-tête, Putin and Xi conversed in the presence of their respective delegations.