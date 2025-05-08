Russia, China urge countries to abandon pressure on DPRK

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and China have jointly called on the concerned nations to refrain from exerting pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and from militarizing Northeast Asia. This stance was articulated in a joint statement issued to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany, emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation.

"The parties strongly urge the relevant countries to abandon policies of unilateral coercive measures and pressure against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as well as the trend toward militarization in Northeast Asia and actions that provoke confrontation," the statement declares.

Furthermore, the document underscores the need for concrete measures to de-escalate tensions and eliminate the risks of armed incidents and large-scale military conflicts on the Korean Peninsula.