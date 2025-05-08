NATO’s attempts to expand in Asia harmful to peace in region — Russian-Chinese statement

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific region by seeking to expand NATO's footprint there, according to a joint statement issued after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

"Russia and China observe that efforts by the United States and its allies to broaden NATO’s presence, foster narrow bloc coalitions, and involve regional countries in their 'Indo-Pacific' strategies have a profoundly negative impact on peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific," the statement asserts.

The two nations also deem unacceptable the formation of anti-Russian and anti-Chinese military alliances that include nuclear elements, the deployment of nuclear weapons under the pretext of "extended deterrence," and the placement of missile defense systems and ground-based medium-and short-range missiles that threaten strategic stability.

This joint statement underscores their shared concern over actions that could escalate tensions and destabilize the region, emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty and maintaining regional peace.