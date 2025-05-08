Much in Ukraine to depend on outcome of ceasefire — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia's further steps on the Ukrainian settlement will depend, among other things, on how the three-day ceasefire will proceed, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in a commentary on TV Channel One.

"Let's wait and see how the ceasefire proceeds. A great deal will depend on it, including in the context of our further steps," he said when asked whether Kiev's actions were affecting Moscow's readiness for direct dialogue without preconditions.

Russia has ceased all hostilities for the duration of the truce announced by President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (GMT +3). The truce will be in effect until 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on May 11 - a total of 72 hours. Putin announced it in late April. On the Russian side, it was noted that the Russian Armed Forces should be ready to repel attacks, if Ukraine violates the truce.