Russia, US only beginning work to overcome differences — Moscow’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 8. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are only beginning real work to overcome differences, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with TASS.

"It’s not a secret that Russia-US relations have actually hit the rock bottom in the past several years," he noted. "We can say that since the Donald Trump administration came to power, the new US authorities have been showing signs of readiness to resume dialogue on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda. However, work to overcome the accumulated differences is only just beginning," Nebenzya added.

He stressed that "it’s too early to talk about any specific results." However, Moscow is ready for constructive cooperation, the envoy concluded.

In 2025, Russia and the US resumed diplomatic talks, which were suspended after the Ukrainian conflict broke out in 2022. The parties hold their key meetings in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the Turkish city of Istanbul, discussing the restoration of bilateral relations, security in the Black Sea and ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict.