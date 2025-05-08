Putin-Xi dialogue useful for peoples of Russia and China — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. A comprehensive and meaningful dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping benefits the peoples of both nations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized to the media.

"Their discussions are deep and thorough," Peskov stated following the extensive talks between the two leaders. "Such engagement is truly advantageous for the citizens of Russia and China."

He highlighted that cooperation is advancing across multiple domains, including finance, investments, and humanitarian efforts.

"Our goal remains to sustain this highly constructive dialogue," Peskov affirmed.

The leaders’ discussions, which included private sessions and meetings with other officials, spanned several hours. After issuing joint statements to the press, Putin and Xi plan to continue their exchanges in an informal setting. Xi’s visit to Russia is scheduled for four days.