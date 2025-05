MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev has arrived in Moscow to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a TASS correspondent reported.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a number of bilateral meetings on May 10, including with the South Ossetian leader.