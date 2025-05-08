Egyptian President to take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow

CAIRO, May 8. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has departed for Moscow where he will take part in Victory Day celebrations, his office said in a statement.

"Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has departed the Greek capital of Athens for a visit to Moscow to take part in Victory Day celebrations on May 9," the statement reads, according to the Al-Youm as-Sabia news website.

The media outlet points out that El-Sisi will visit Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.