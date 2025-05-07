MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The only obstacle to the 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine is the Kiev government, which violates the existing agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"The only obstacle to ceasefire is Kiev, who violates the agreements and is not willing to discuss conditions for a long-term cessation of hostilities. The Ukrainian armed forces’ conduct during the 72-hour ceasefire on May 8-10, declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the Victory Day, will be a test for their peaceful intentions," she said, commenting on US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg’s remarks.

Earlier, Kellogg alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude is the only obstacle to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.