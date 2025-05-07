Russian MFA lambasts EU over moves that hinder leaders from attending Victory Day events

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused certain EU countries of resorting to "uncivilized" tactics to hinder international guests from traveling to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations.

"In line with the campaign of intimidation of European leaders that has been unleashed by Brussels to please the Kiev regime and prevent them from traveling to Moscow, the most zealous EU members are using uncivilized methods, seeking to close transport routes leading to Russia," she said in a statement.

"EU countries continue the practice of restricting the sovereign right of nations to carry out their own foreign policy, using all means at their disposal," Zakharova went on to say.

She said the refusal of Lithuania and Latvia to allow the plane carrying Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to fly through their airspace represents "another egregious case" of that practice.

"The behavior of the Lithuanian and Latvian authorities is unfortunately not surprising," she continued. "Vilnius and Riga have long reserved for themselves the role of a Russophobic outpost, ready for any wild antics just to spite Russia and anyone who refuses to follow the lead of EU bureaucrats acting as supervisors."

"Malicious intrigues will remain fruitless in this case as well," the spokeswoman said. "No one can ruin our strategic partnership with Belgrade, the centuries-old friendship with the brotherly Serbian people."

"Russia will celebrate the anniversary of the Great Victory with dignity, together with an impressive number of foreign guests who believe it is important to mark this sacred holiday among friends in no other place but Moscow."

Russia views that not just as symbolic, but also as evidence of the "inviolability of historical truth."