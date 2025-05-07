Russia no longer interested in G8 format — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia is no longer interested in participating in the G8 format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"We have been saying for years that we are no longer interested in this format. Because we no longer consider it relevant from the point of view of claiming some kind of leading role. The center of economic development has already shifted in another direction, and other countries are already legislators of economic processes," the spokesman said.

"In this respect, the G20 format is more attractive for us," Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he considered Russia's exclusion from the G8 in 2014 a "very bad decision" on the part of the West, but in his opinion the time for restoring this format has already passed.