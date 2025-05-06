Putin to meet with foreign leaders ahead of Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to begin his four-day marathon of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders ahead of celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory.

The Kremlin earlier noted that during this week the Russian president will hold more than 15 full-fledged bilateral meetings and several brief talks.

On May 7, the Russian leader will hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and then speak with the leaders of Cuba, Mongolia and the Republic of the Congo - Miguel Diaz-Canel, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Denis Sassou Nguesso.