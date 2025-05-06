Russia asks South Caucasus countries to approach exercises with NATO critically — MFA

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia urges the South Caucasus nations to approach joint NATO exercises with skepticism, viewing them as efforts to destabilize the region, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a news briefing.

"Since April 28, Georgia has been hosting another command and staff exercise involving NATO. According to available information, 17 member-countries of the alliance, along with Armenia and Azerbaijan, are participating. This continues the alliance’s strategy of drawing the South Caucasus countries into its sphere of influence," she explained.

"Let there be no illusions - if any still exist. Actions by the North Atlantic Alliance in the South Caucasus are aimed not at enhancing security but at fostering instability and escalating military-political tensions. The alliance’s primary objective is clear: to leverage the region’s resources and potentials for the benefit of the collective West, particularly in its geopolitical confrontation with Russia," Zakharova emphasized. "We sincerely hope that the countries involved will adopt a critical stance towards participation in such exercises.".