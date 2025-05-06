Russia concerned about escalation between India and Pakistan — MFA

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the escalation between India and Pakistan, the disagreements need to be resolved through diplomatic means, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Of course, we are concerned about the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, which followed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22," she said.

"Russia is a consistent supporter of normalizing relations between two friendly countries, and of course, we hope that the existing disagreements will be resolved through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis," she added.

"We hope that those states involved in this situation will not allow a new escalation of the situation in the region. As you know, Russia maintains close contacts with its Indian and Pakistani partners, primarily through their foreign policy departments," the diplomat added.

Indo-Pakistani relations have been strained since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali. India said it had evidence that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the attack, which was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions on diplomatic personnel, suspended bilateral agreements and closed each other's airspace. Both sides have said there have been exchanges of fire across the Line of Control and that they are taking retaliatory action.