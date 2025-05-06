Idea of Ukraine joining NATO receded with Trump’s rise but remains — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The idea of Ukraine’s accession to NATO receded into the background with the rise to power of current US President Donald Trump but has not been abandoned by the West. Forces in the West that once fought on the side of Hitler still dream of imminent revenge and therefore want to see Kiev in NATO, according to an article by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Although the idea of Ukraine joining NATO was pushed to the background with Donald Trump’s rise to power in the United States, it has not been rejected by the globalist, left-liberal elites of the West. It reflects the aspirations of those forces that once fought on the side of Nazi Germany and now dream of another round of revenge in the near future," Shoigu noted.

He emphasized that contemporary realities reveal how "deficient the memory is among the political elites of a number of states that once formed part of the Soviet Union."

"Fascism has been openly and cynically reborn in Ukraine. Its manifestations have become visible in the Baltics as well," he said.

Shoigu also drew attention to the fact that, following the collapse of the USSR, Russian society experienced "a profound crisis of national identity.".