Russia urges all sides in Sudan conflict to end hostilities — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to immediately stop hostilities and step up political and diplomatic efforts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said that on May 4, unmanned aerial vehicles hit the city of Port Sudan, including a civilian airfield, suspensing flights to the city, the country's main air harbor.

"Moscow is calling on all parties to the conflict to end hostilities as soon as possible and to intensify political and diplomatic efforts aimed at launching a broad inter-Sudanese dialogue without outside interference, which should result in the establishment of lasting peace in the country and preservation of its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," the statement read.

"Moscow expresses deep concern over the ongoing bloody armed confrontation between the regular army and units of the Rapid Support Forces in the Republic of Sudan, which has lasted since April 2023."

"Russia believes that carrying out attacks on civilian infrastructure is unacceptable and advocates strict observance of international humanitarian law."