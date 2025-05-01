Putin hails Abu Dhabi’s assistance in prisoner exchanges in phone call with UAE president

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hailing Abu Dhabi’s assistance in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swaps, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

The Russian leader commended the United Arab Emirates’ assistance "in organizing the exchanges of detained persons." "Thanks to the efforts of the Emirati side, 246 Russian service members were able to return home on Easter’s eve (April 19)," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin, "the leaders expressed satisfaction with the current level of Russian-Emirati relations, which are strategic in nature and continue to develop in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields." "This kind of close cooperation makes it possible to maintain dialogue even on the most sensitive international issues," the statement notes.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Putin and the people of Russia on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.

On Wednesday, Putin held a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates has been assisting both sides in addressing humanitarian issues. Abu Dhabi is also actively involved in organizing prisoner exchanges.