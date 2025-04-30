France unlikely to support Ukraine with military contingent deployment without US support

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The French authorities will not deploy a military contingent to Ukraine without support from the United States, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Wednesday.

"Some level of US participation was viewed by the French authorities as the main condition for the implementation of this idea. I don’t think it’s going to happen," Meshkov said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel.

The Russian diplomat noted that among the European Union’s member states, France is actually the only country wishing to stay with the "coalition of the willing," adding that for Paris "It would certainly be bizarre under such developments."

The "coalition of the willing" held a summit in Paris on March 27, where representatives from around 30 countries discussed potential security guarantees for Kiev after the conclusion of the conflict. One of the key issues was the possible deployment of a military force in Ukraine. The United States was absent from this summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that any presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity in Ukraine is a threat to Russia and Moscow will never agree to this.