Two Russian Emergencies Ministry’s planes deliver 59 tons of humanitarian aid to Myanmar

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Two Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 planes have delivered 59 tons of humanitarian aid to Myanmar, the press service told TASS.

"Two Il-76 planes of the Emergencies Ministry have delivered humanitarian cargoes with a total weight of over 59 tons to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Russian rescuers handed over mobile power stations, tents and blankets, as well as basic necessities to the region affected by the devastating earthquake," the press service said.

Russia previously sent two planes loaded with 67 tons of aid to the country.

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department said its magnitude was 8.2. The first quake was followed by another one, with magnitude 6.4. The death toll in Myanmar has climbed to 3,600. Thailand was also affected by the quake with underground tremors felt in China and Vietnam.

A search-and-rescue operation continues on the site of the only collapsed building in the Thai capital. The total number of quake victims in Bangkok, according to TASS’ calculations, has reached 36.