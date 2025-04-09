Lavrov to visit Turkey on April 12 to attend Antalya forum — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 12 to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which is expected to address key issues on the international agenda, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On April 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey at the invitation of the country’s Foreign Minister [Hakan Fidan] to participate in the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, the event will feature an address by Lavrov along with bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts. "He is expected to cover pivotal international issues, including developments in the Middle East, North Africa, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea region, as well as pressing matters in relations with specific states," Zakharova announced.