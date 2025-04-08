When talking about arms control with US, other states arsenals cannot be ignored — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. When talking about arms control with the United States, one should take into account the nuclear capabilities of other countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked by TASS about the prospects for START-4.

"I will remind you of the statement made by both the president of the Russian Federation and the minister of foreign affairs at the time. Our experts talked about altered conditions, that in the current framework related to the security architecture, of course, it is impossible to ignore the nuclear capabilities of other countries and only all things together should be discussed," Peskov told reporters.

April 8 marks the 15th anniversary of the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty - 3 (START-3 or START B). It restricted the number of intercontinental ballistic and some other missiles and nuclear warheads for Russia and the United States. In February 2023, President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the START Treaty, but was not withdrawing from it. Before returning to dialogue on the treaty, Russia wants to understand how the START Treaty will take into account the arsenals not only of the United States, but also of other NATO nuclear powers - Great Britain and France.

START-3 expires in February 2026.