MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and the US is not an easy one, but it offers an opportunity to seek mutually acceptable solutions, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s committee on international affairs, said.

"Trump has noticeably revitalized European deliberations and the renewed conversation between Moscow and Washington. It is predictably not very easy but provides an opportunity to seek mutually acceptable solutions. I would not rush with any forecasts. However, it is important that after a years-long pause, the dialogue has resumed and the chance emerged to reach agreements on specific sensitive issues," the senator noted on his Telegram channel.

According to Karasin, those who are trying to shape Europe’s political strategy based on anti-Russian sentiments are depriving their own population of peace. "The current regime in Kiev has been cultivated by its handlers precisely using this ‘existential philosophy’ and is already hopeless in terms of any chance of sobering up," the Russian senator added.

He noted that some very tentative and fragmented trends of clarity are budding in some European capitals but drown in media streams of belligerent lies and hatred. "Let’s hope that rational approaches will also prevail in Europe since without them strategic security remains up in the air," Karasin concluded.