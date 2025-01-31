No progress in arranging interaction between Putin, Trump — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. There has been no progress in arranging interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, but at present, the resumption of direct dialogue is crucial, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"This is the question that is literally being asked daily, and every day we repeat the same: there is no progress. We are closely monitoring all public signals coming from Washington on pressing and less pressing, long-term and urgent issues with great attention. All of this is certainly important and does not go unnoticed by us. However, the resumption of direct dialogue on a political level would certainly be relevant," the senior Russian diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, due to the absence of such dialogue, the stagnation of relations and unresolved issues "lingering in a swamp" have been ongoing for quite a while. "We do not think that this is the situation that suits us. We are ready for dialogue, ready to discuss any issues, including the most contentious ones," he emphasized.

"We are proceeding from the premise that the other side has formed a stable and firm understanding that for us, the dialogue, if we want it to develop instead of hitting a wall again, must be mutually respectful and based on the other side acknowledging our interests," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.