Kiev turns POW exchanges into tool for political games — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has turned the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war into a tool for political games, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told an online briefing.

"When you hear that Russia allegedly does not want to conduct exchanges [with Ukraine], that allegedly Russia does not let POWs go - you should know that this is a lie. There are facts and figures. Moreover, the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war has been turned into a tool in the hands of so-called Ukrainian politicians," she said.

Zakharova added that the Ukrainian authorities had converted this working structure into buffoonery in order to create the illusion of some kind of activity rather than to engage in real exchanges.

"[They are doing this], among other things, in order, substitute real work with international legal hustle and bustle and to keep spreading misinformation in Ukrainian society that the international community will soon come to the rescue and the issue of prisoners of war will be resolved," Zakharova concluded.