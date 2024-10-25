Senior Russian diplomat expects Saudi Arabia to fully participate in BRICS over time

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov believes that Saudi Arabia will eventually become a full-fledged member of BRICS.

"The time will come when a decision will be made regarding full-format participation [of Saudi Arabia in BRICS] on an equal footing with all other members, but this is not a matter that requires additional attention or further diplomatic efforts," he said at a press conference following the association's summit in Kazan.

The senior diplomat noted that Saudi Arabia currently holds the status of an invited country within BRICS. "As for Saudi Arabia's status, it is in BRICS as an invited country. Saudi Arabia participates in BRICS events, and we appreciate the level and nature of the Saudi delegation's involvement in the summit in Kazan," Ryabkov stated.

He added that Saudi colleagues participated in all preparatory activities leading up to the summit. "I believe that this situation will continue in the foreseeable future," the Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized.

"You know, no one is in a hurry to go anywhere; BRICS does not exist merely to produce another report and check off a box on some list. It is about something else. If it is convenient and comfortable for a country to work in this mode, we respect that," Ryabkov concluded.