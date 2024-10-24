Putin meets with Mauritania’s president on sidelines of BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who currently chairs the African Union, on the sidelines of the BRICS group’s summit in Kazan.

The two leaders are expected to discuss both bilateral and global issues.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mauritanian president took part in a BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting, highlighting the need to resolve the issue of African countries’ debt and calling for adding Africa to the UN Security Council.

According to the Kremlin, Russia and Mauritania maintain economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as regular political dialogue. The two countries are working on a number of joint documents in various areas. In addition, Russia is also in close communication with the African Union.