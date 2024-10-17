Russia proud of its Paralympians, their achievements in competitions — Putin

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. Russia is proud of its Paralympians, who score high in all international competitions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he met with contestants of a tournament for special military operation veterans.

"The Paralympic sport is one of the most important areas of sport training in Russia. Undoubtedly, Paralympians are our pride because they have been winning the highest places in all international competitions for very many years" he told the participants of the tournament called the Heroes of Our Time.

Putin lamented that sports are now highly politicized.

"Of course, we know that sports are being politicized now. And this affects even our Paralympians, who are not allowed to perform normally," the president said.

"But it seems to me that for people like you, all it does is create additional motivation to win," Putin went on to say. "I want to wish you all the best. I am sure: You will succeed now, just like you succeeded before."