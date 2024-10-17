Putin to meet with media leaders of BRICS countries

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the heads of leading media outlets of the BRICS countries on Friday.

"On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with heads of leading mass media of the association's member countries in Moscow ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24," the Kremlin press service reported.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, while South Africa joined it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became its full members. The BRICS Summit in Kazan is going to become the association’s key event during Russia’s chairmanship.