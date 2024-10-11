West aims to use ASEAN ties to undermine Russia, China — Lavrov

VIENTIANE /Laos/, October 11. /TASS/. Russia supports equitable cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while the West seeks to use its partnership with ASEAN to stick it to Moscow and Beijing in any way they can, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the 19th East Asia Summit.

"Russia consistently supports the efforts of ASEAN countries aimed at maintaining peace and fostering equal cooperation with all partners," Lavrov emphasized. "The West, however, seeks to make ASEAN its main partner and direct this partnership against the interests of Russia and China."

"The US and its allies have clearly embarked on a course to expand NATO's influence into the Asia-Pacific region. Several narrow, closed, US-controlled military and political alliances are being formed here: the US-Japan-South Korea trio, the US-Japan-Philippines partnership, and the Indo-Pacific Quartet, which includes Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan," the minister added.

Lavrov highlighted that these Western policies undermine the region's multilateral architecture in both the economy and security, while also increasing the risks of militarization. He warned that these actions pose significant threats to the region's stability and sustainable development.