Role of BRICS media outlets must grow — TASS director general

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The BRICS media summit is being held to increase the role of the media in the process of shaping a multipolar world, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said, opening the 7th BRICS Media Summit.

According to him, nowadays, BRICS is a real force with political, economic and humanitarian dimensions. That said, the leaders of member countries, much like the leaders of these countries’ media outlets, need to coordinate their actions in order to build a new and fair world order.

This year, the forum, founded at the initiative of Xinhua 10 years ago, is conducted by TASS for the first time ever.

"In the year of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship, our Chinese friends supported our suggestion with enthusiasm and I sincerely thank our colleagues from Xinhua and, above all, the agency’s head, for supporting us in organizing this. This just illustrates the strategic partnership of Russia and China already at the level of media outlets," he added.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.