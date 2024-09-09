Around 27 mln Russians take part in single voting day — CEC chair

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. As many as 27 million people took part in Russia’s single day of voting, Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said summing up preliminary results of the elections held in Russia’s regions.

"We held over 4,000 election campaigns of different levels, with more than 27 million voters taking part in them," she said.

Pamfilova noted that so far over 85,000 protocols on the results of voting have been uploaded into the Vybory (Elections) State Automated System. "This is more than 99%. <...> Therefore, the overall situation is clear," she explained.

On September 6-8, 21 Russian regions held direct elections of heads of subjects. Another four regions - Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansiysk and Crimea - elected heads of subjects through their parliaments. In 13 regions, MPs have been elected to the regional legislative assemblies. Additional elections to the State Duma were also held in three single-seat constituencies.