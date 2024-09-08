Lavrov arrives in Riyadh to take part in Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting

RIYADH, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Riyadh to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue that will be held on Monday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The top Russian diplomat plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event to address a wide range of issue on the regional and international agenda, such as security in the Gulf area, crises settlement, coordination on the hydrocarbon market.

The heads of the delegations will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, developments in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

Other topics will include the implementation of joint projects, closer trade-and-economic and investment cooperation, nuclear energy.