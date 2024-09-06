Kremlin says Taiwanese statements about China's claims against Russia 'hardly serious'

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia does not take seriously the Taiwan administration's statements on China's alleged territorial claims against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the words of Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te, who suggested that Beijing should annul the 1858 Treaty of Aigun, which established the Russian-Chinese border along the Amur River, he said: "Frankly, we haven't seen such statements. Well, even if there were such statements, they can hardly be taken seriously."

The Russian-Chinese border is one of the most stable in the world. It was first established by the 1689 Treaty of Nerchinsk, which recognized the left bank of the Amur River as Russian and the right bank as Chinese. Uncertainty remained over the Ussuri region (which was jointly held by the two countries), but it was finally resolved by the 1858 Treaty of Aigun and the 1860 Peking Convention.