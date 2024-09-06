Elections to begin in various Russian regions, including two largest cities

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Residents of 83 Russian regions will go to the polls beginning from Friday to elect officials and lawmakers on various levels, including three members of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma.

The single voting day includes the election of the governor of Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and Moscow’s city legislature.

Almost 4,000 electoral campaigns of various levels will culminate on September 6-8. A total of 21 regions will elect their governors, while in four other regions - Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi autonomous region and the Republic of Crimea - they will be elected by regional parliaments.

Members of regional legislatures will be elected in 13 regions.

Elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, will be held in three single-seat constituencies.

Residents of 26 Russian regions will have an opportunity to cast their ballot in an online vote, in six of them - for the first time.

More than 73,100 candidates will run in elections of various levels, including over 63,800 members from 20 political parties and over 9,300 self-designated candidates. Over 2,550 applicants were denied registration, over 2,100 lost their status in the process, while some 2,600 withdrew after being registered.

Almost 45,000 polling stations will open their doors all over the country.