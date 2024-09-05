India can help in dialogue on Ukraine, but no precondition for talks — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. India could help in establishing a dialogue on Ukraine, yet Moscow sees no preconditions for talks so far, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia daily.

The Kremlin spokesman drew attention to the existing "highly constructive, even friendly relations" between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Peskov, Modi can "lead the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in this conflict," as he "freely communicates with Putin, with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, and with the Americans."

"This gives a great opportunity for India to throw its weight in world affairs, to use its influence that would drive the Americans and Ukrainians towards using a greater political will and entering the peaceful settlement track," Peskov said. Meanwhile, he emphasized that there are "no specific plans" for Modi's possible mediation mission. "At this time they can hardly exist, as we do not see any precondition for talks for now," the Kremlin spokesman remarked.