VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

Traditionally, the president delivers a 30-minute or so speech and then answers questions.

The plenary session is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT). It will be moderated by Alexandra Suvorova, a Rossiya-24 television channel host.

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

Putin has nor skipped a single forum. In his address to the EEF organizers, the president hailed the forum’s contributions to the development of Russia’s ties with the Asia Pacific region, the role of which is rapidly growing in the world. The Russian head of state stressed that Russia is open to dialogue with all of its partners in this region and is wants to closely cooperate with them t build a fairer and more democratic world order.

Putin arrived in Vladivostok on September 4 after his official visit to Mongolia. In Vladivostok, Putin held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.