Russia expects to expand cooperation with ASEAN during Malaysia’s chairmanship — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects to find new areas of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries during Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We pay much attention to developing relations with Southeast Asia," Putin pointed out during talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"As far as I know, Malaysia will take over ASEAN chairmanship next year," he went on to say, adding: "We do expect that during your chairmanship in 2025, we will be able to find new areas of cooperation with this fast-developing and promising region."