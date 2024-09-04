Americans to choose new president during election, Russia won’t interfere — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The American people will decide who will be the next US president, Russia won’t interfere and will only monitor the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The American people will choose the winner. It is not our job to interfere, our job is to monitor what is happening," he told the Life.ru news outlet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The spokesman also added that there are now no preconditions for resuming joint work with US authorities.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.