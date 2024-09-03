Putin invites his Mongolian counterpart to upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan this October.

"I would like to invite you to Russia, to Kazan, where we will host the BRICS summit this year. It will be the first event of this level after the expansion of this organization. I hope you will take part in the BRICS Plus format. We look forward to seeing you," Putin said at the start of talks with his Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar.

He also suggested to Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh that they discuss cooperation between Russia and Mongolia in various spheres, in particular, in economy.

The Russian president is on an official visit to Mongolia. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited Putin to visit the country in October 2023 during talks in Beijing. The last time the Russian leader visited Mongolia was in 2019. Putin then took part in the commemorative events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Battles of Khalkhin Gol.